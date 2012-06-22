Ashley Jankowski
Megan Alvarez Logo Concept

Megan Alvarez Logo Concept
Logo created for natural light lifestyle photographer... going for an organic, natural feel while still maintaining a modern undertone.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
