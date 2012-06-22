MIKE AUSTIN

Reanimation 100% vector

MIKE AUSTIN
MIKE AUSTIN
  • Save
Reanimation 100% vector vector art illustrator vectology
Download color palette

Here is a little tutorial that I worked up for anyone who wants to learn how to kick butt with vector! Check it out at http://www.vectology.com/tutorials/adobe-illustrator-tutorial-the-making-of-reanimation-pt-1/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
MIKE AUSTIN
MIKE AUSTIN

More by MIKE AUSTIN

View profile
    • Like