I would like to thank @Michael Dambold for drafting me & for being a cool dude.

I'm a creative web designer & this is my Logo.
My concept is simple, I used < / > from HTML to form CD(Creative Designer) can you see it?

Feedback… yes please! :)

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
