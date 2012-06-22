Zeb Love

Arrested

I created this print months ago, and it'll finally be available on June 29th.
View the whole print here: http://www.zeblove.com/work/print-making/arrested-development/

There's Always Money In The Banana Stand : Gallery 1988 - Melrose

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
