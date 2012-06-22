Gavin Nelson

Maps

Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Hire Me
  • Save
Maps 48px maps icon map road point set
Download color palette

Really happy with the way these turned out. More for the 48px set. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson
Product & Icon Designer
Hire Me

More by Gavin Nelson

View profile
    • Like