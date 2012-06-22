Paul Holcomb

Sports App Concept

Paul Holcomb
Paul Holcomb
  • Save
Sports App Concept app interface ui iphone sports football scoring
Download color palette

The dots on the circular GUI at the top are scoring events as they occurred along the game clock.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Paul Holcomb
Paul Holcomb

More by Paul Holcomb

View profile
    • Like