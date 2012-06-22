Joseph Marsh

Elevate Stickers Final

Elevate Stickers Final
I designed these stickers for our youth group to collect and put on their water bottles. The idea is that they are part of a series. Each event the youth attends they get a sticker to collect. I am unifying the series through color and shape of sticker. Each sticker is about 1.25" in diameter. More photos here: http://bit.ly/NsXEnw

