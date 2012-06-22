Motro Font

So I decided to expand on the "A" I did a few days ago and began to create a new font. I'm calling it Motro... First weird word that came to mind haha. Anywho, I've been working on the other letters for the past few days . This is going to be my first functional font and I would love to make it available for download however I don't know where the best place to submit it would be. Any help would be appreciated! Thanks!