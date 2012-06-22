Justin Wilkinson

Motro Font

Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson
  • Save
Motro Font font motro type
Download color palette

So I decided to expand on the "A" I did a few days ago and began to create a new font. I'm calling it Motro... First weird word that came to mind haha. Anywho, I've been working on the other letters for the past few days . This is going to be my first functional font and I would love to make it available for download however I don't know where the best place to submit it would be. Any help would be appreciated! Thanks!

C362b64451a757654c35757ab8713d96
Rebound of
Letter Exercise
By Justin Wilkinson
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson

More by Justin Wilkinson

View profile
    • Like