Prints prints risograph riso two times elliott limited edition
A little sneak peek at one of the prints that I have designed. It was printed at Two Times Elliott on a risograph printer as part of their 25 for 25 evenings with Mash Creative. Hopefully I ill get the opportunity to print many more.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
