Now I think I have an addiction! It's only supposed to be 1 a week haha. Inspired by Black Letter and Arabic calligraphy. Funny enough both of them have quite a number of similarities, the pointed tips, the curved lines, and the diamonds as well.

I'm actually happy because it's not as girly as I usually make everything look.

Subconcious mistakes for Claire: The loops look weird (sometimes when I'm drawing them I feel like I'm holding my breath so I don't mess up) and those three curves in the stem are also off.