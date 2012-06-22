Michel Balzer

Some Green Navigation Thingy
Yeah, a navigation once again.

The font I used is Lato, which you can find on Google Webfonts for example.

Green arrow and house icon are from an icon set which name I can't remember. File name just says “Icons-16px.ai“. Maybe it's from another Dribbble user ;)

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
