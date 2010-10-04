Claes Källarsson

Claes Källarsson
Claes Källarsson
Quote typography illustration
Custom quotation marks for a soon-finished project.

It's kind of ridiculous how many times now I've needed to design custom quotation marks, but what can you do when the vast majority of fonts have ones you'd never want to see above 20pt. It's kind of shocking really to see how many truly great fonts have horrid, uninspired quotation marks.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Claes Källarsson
Claes Källarsson

