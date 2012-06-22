Craelyn - WIP

Here's a font that I'm working on - named "Craelyn" so far. I have all the uppercase and lowercase letters done in Illustrator. Now it is a matter of making the special characters (!@#$%?>":}..etc) and numbers. Of course, then converting them...so, if anyone would be willing to do that, that would be awesome!

Oh, and I plan to give this font away, entirely free.

Any suggestions for improvements or for a different name are welcome!

Full view: http://aspecteleven.com/wips/type/lab_text_2_medium.png