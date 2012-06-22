Jessi Juart

Word Among Us App Icon

Word Among Us App Icon bible iphone app icon
I made this icon for an app that I'm working on, then found out we would be doing it in Newsstand... so their magazine covers will be their icon. Oh well, it was a good exercise regardless.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
