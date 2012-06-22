🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on creating a humorous t-shirts/poster series on 'Dutch Mafia'. Looking for input on design/created font. Also would anyone out there purchase something like this? Thanks in advance : )