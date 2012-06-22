Jen Collins

Perpetual Bicycle notebooks

Jen Collins
Jen Collins
  • Save
Perpetual Bicycle notebooks product bike illustration
Download color palette

new notebooks, screen-printed & hand-bound. available for sale in my shop: http://www.etsy.com/listing/102665425/perpetual-bicycle-notebook

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Jen Collins
Jen Collins

More by Jen Collins

View profile
    • Like