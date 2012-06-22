Charlie Waite
Focus Lab

Oh Snap

Charlie Waite
Focus Lab
Charlie Waite for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Oh Snap logo mark icon branding focus lab oh snap reply support
Download color palette

Another variation. Feedback welcome.

Created with the Focus Lab team

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like