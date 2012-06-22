PeepCode

Baseline Rhythm

PeepCode
PeepCode
  • Save
Baseline Rhythm typography grid
Download color palette

I love the thrill of fine-tuning a baseline grid and seeing it all line up!

It feels cleaner to have paragraph text roughly centered within the vertical grid. Or should the text baseline sit on the gridline?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
PeepCode
PeepCode
Like