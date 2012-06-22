Rocco Satalino

Cummerse '73 - 03 The Band (2)

cartoon limited animation flash animation character design illustration character music
Village festivals are always enlivened by band concerts. In this cartoon, the musicians of the "Banda Città di Locorotondo" put themselves to the test playing Verdi's "Rigoletto".

