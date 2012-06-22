Rocco Satalino

Cummerse '73 - 02 Shoemaker's Shop

Cummerse '73 - 02 Shoemaker's Shop cartoon limited animation flash animation character design illustration character
Hard times, when, without social networks, the guys could only meet the girls standing in line in the country dances... with their parents watching over them! In this cartoon, Rose tells of her misadventures to Francis, the shoemaker.

