So a while back, my awesomely talented friend, Dalton Ridenhour, asked me to design album art for his CD he was going to release. It's finally up for sale, and it's totally weird to see my work up in iTunes. BUT it's there and you should totally check it out! This guy knows his music, and if you like jazz, you'll love this!

http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/eccentricity/id538640622?i=538641210