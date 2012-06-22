Abby Orlando Sweet

Album Art

Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet
  • Save
Album Art album jazz cover art music deign illustration type piano
Download color palette

So a while back, my awesomely talented friend, Dalton Ridenhour, asked me to design album art for his CD he was going to release. It's finally up for sale, and it's totally weird to see my work up in iTunes. BUT it's there and you should totally check it out! This guy knows his music, and if you like jazz, you'll love this!

http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/eccentricity/id538640622?i=538641210

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet

More by Abby Orlando Sweet

View profile
    • Like