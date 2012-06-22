Alyssa Fryar

Anonymous

Alyssa Fryar
Alyssa Fryar
  • Save
Anonymous buttons tags
Download color palette

Hard to design a logo when the client continues to change their name of their upcoming crafting business.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Alyssa Fryar
Alyssa Fryar

More by Alyssa Fryar

View profile
    • Like