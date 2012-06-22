Cummerse '73 - Logo

Rocco Satalino

"Cummèrse '73", cartoon series set in the 70s in Locorotondo, a town near Bari, in southern Italy. The episodes tell the stories of common characters that would do any job just to earn some money. Despite the difficulties, they never get discouraged and they think that everything can be solved around a table with friends and a good glass of wine.

