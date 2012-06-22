Cummerse '73 - Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
"Cummèrse '73", cartoon series set in the 70s in Locorotondo, a town near Bari, in southern Italy. The episodes tell the stories of common characters that would do any job just to earn some money. Despite the difficulties, they never get discouraged and they think that everything can be solved around a table with friends and a good glass of wine.
Watch the episodes on YouTube playlist