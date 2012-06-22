Kevin & Kristen Howdeshell

Rockin' Fox

Rockin' Fox fox guitar
Hard to draw things:

-foxes
-guitars( in any sort of perspective)
-anyone actually playing guitar

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
