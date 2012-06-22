Joseph Marsh

Terra Nova Drop Caps

lettering typography illustration gold leaf
This is a thumbnail of one of several posters I hand illustrated and painted for some posters and applied gold leaf. you can see the entire project here http://on.be.net/LGmz4Q

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
