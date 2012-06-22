Jippy Rinaldi

genta logo branding identity mark symbol logistic ship stink ray animal fish sea ocean water black forward wave pacific cargo atlantic blue carrier energy
WIP for a shipping company. 1st draft. Let me know what you think

