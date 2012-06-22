Carl Wiens

LOCO

LOCO
"Loco," a new story by Rudy Rucker and Bruce Sterling is the weirdest fucking thing I've ever read that managed to still make sense. - Cory Doctorow

Check out the story at Tor.com http://ow.ly/bLx8k

Loco
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
