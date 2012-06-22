Mikha Makhoul

Website Redesign

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Website Redesign web design website ui design ux design wireframe visual design website revamp
Download color palette

Redesigning an existing website for
Multichem

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like