TinchyRobot

Ui Newsletter - Email Template

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Ui Newsletter - Email Template news letter newsletter ui user interface clean gui simple
Download color palette

Just putting the finishing touches to the first Ui Parade newsletter. If you've subscribed you'll find the whole thing in your inbox on monday.

It's looking very pretty and clean, clean, clean.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like