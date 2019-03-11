Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snickers Set No.1

Snickers Set No.1 convers mobile app ui ux design ecommerce online store shop icon set trainer style sport sneakers sneaker shoes adidas kicks nike illustration icon graphic gradient footwear fashion design
First set of sneakers that I've done. The ones who are following me maybe know that I recently started working on the minimalistic Shoes icons/designs. I have more to share with you soon, so if you like this I'm sure you'll like the ones that are coming. 👟👟👟👟👟👟👟

Nike moon racer
Rebound of
Nike Moon Racer
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
