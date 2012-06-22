🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Been using these for a while. You can probably find a number of other resources that has them. But they've got very subtle details that make them my own. Lots of very tiny imperfections.
Hopefully you guys can use them. I'll attempt to release some other icons that I've kept in my toolbox over the years.
Illustrator Vector Shapes: http://cl.ly/0J0E2Z20023T2y0c1Y0w