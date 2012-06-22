Chris Skiles

Seattle Met Crash Course Feature Spread

Seattle Met Crash Course Feature Spread seattle met magazine feature editorial design lucky 11 studios
Opening spread from our Crash Course feature that came in our June Bikes issue of Seattle Met. Really happy with how this photo and spread turned out—quite jolting. Photography by Andy Reynolds.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
