Seattle Met Trippin Spread

Seattle Met Trippin Spread seattle met magazine feature editorial design photo-illustration vw van
Sample spread from the Road Trips feature I did with Design Director André Mora back in April. Really love how this feature turned out. Photographs by Patrick Kehoe.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
