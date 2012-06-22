Sorry You're Happy

Sorry You're Happy
Sorry You're Happy
Woolley Mammoth woolly mammoth woolly mammoth prehistoric animal tusk trunk blue purple pink grey
Our woolly mammoth, "Woolley Mammoth". Just a close-up of two from our pattern for Spoonflower's Extinct Animals contest. http://www.spoonflower.com/fabric_items/new?design_id=1247887

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
    Like