A tshirt design I am working on. The theme is music and I have decided to feature the tabla, an Indian drum, which is really quite a melodic instrument. I feel like it needs something... different colours? Some texture? More instruments?
Let me know your feedback. Would you wear this and is it too girly with all the pink? Needs to be for guys and girls.