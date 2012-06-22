Cr3ativ

Shredder3

Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ
  • Save
Shredder3 wordpress theme themeforest
Download color palette

further work on the blog post formats this one details the audio player, larger paragraph text using Merriweather font, new accent color and subtle grays.

876ce68b7218bad651e5069360515b42
Rebound of
Shredder2
By Cr3ativ
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ

More by Cr3ativ

View profile
    • Like