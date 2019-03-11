Invites from Dribbble meetup

We did the 1st #DribbbleRzeszow meetup 🏀 and the 1st design conference ever in Rzeszow! 🤙🏼

So we are glad to use that opportunity to share some Dribbble invites! 🎟️

We're sending invitations to people who applied on the Meetup, but still have some to giveaway. So if you are interested to become a Dribbbble player, send us your portfolio on dribbble@softwaretalks.pl