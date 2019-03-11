Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software

Invites from Dribbble meetup

ui interface ios meetup character game basketball duck iphone mobile onboarding notification card illustration invitation invite app player debut dribbble
We did the 1st #DribbbleRzeszow meetup 🏀 and the 1st design conference ever in Rzeszow! 🤙🏼
So we are glad to use that opportunity to share some Dribbble invites! 🎟️
We're sending invitations to people who applied on the Meetup, but still have some to giveaway. So if you are interested to become a Dribbbble player, send us your portfolio on dribbble@softwaretalks.pl

