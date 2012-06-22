Philip Eggleston

Hot Rod!

Philip Eggleston
Philip Eggleston
  • Save
Hot Rod! script lettering grit photoshop illustrator brush skull
Download color palette

Maybe I'll own one someday.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Philip Eggleston
Philip Eggleston
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Philip Eggleston

View profile
    • Like