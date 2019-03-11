Clothes Recognition App Concept

Want to wear the same clothes as your favorite Instagram blogger does?

This app allows you to upload the picture of the blogger you love, scan the picture, find the exact type or similar piece of clothing with the ability to purchase it right through the app. How cool is that!

Created by Ilya Sablin

