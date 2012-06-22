Mitch Shepherd

Trash This

Mitch Shepherd
Mitch Shepherd
  • Save
Trash This infographic clean white blue green circles button shadow texture
Download color palette

Working on an environmental site and trying to make trash visually interesting and compelling.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Mitch Shepherd
Mitch Shepherd

More by Mitch Shepherd

View profile
    • Like