Bigelow Tea Redesign

Bigelow Tea is made in Charleston,SC in 1945. They make a variety of teas that come in different packages ranging from boxed, loose, and packaged tea bags with loose tea. A mix of modern typography with an old fashioned feel. Creating an appealing and enjoyable consumer experience can be reused and re-purposed.

