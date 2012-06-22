🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Bigelow Tea is made in Charleston,SC in 1945. They make a variety of teas that come in different packages ranging from boxed, loose, and packaged tea bags with loose tea. A mix of modern typography with an old fashioned feel. Creating an appealing and enjoyable consumer experience can be reused and re-purposed.
View more: http://alexariddle.com/62826/548336/gallery/bigelow-tea-redesign