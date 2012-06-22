Age of the Earth Church Flyer and CD Template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This Age of the Earth Church Flyer and CD Label is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.
Image Credits
Fossil Shop Fish by johninportland
Trilobites by Grafixar
Hard Earth by Mayang Free Textures
