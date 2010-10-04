🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Logo design made for my new friend, Mike Carter, who is a freelance developer. He asked me to design a personal logo that represents 3 key values: trust, reliability and agility. My thoughts that went into this design can be seen here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Mikos-Logo-Design/758239