Sterre Hendriks

Roe

Sterre Hendriks
Sterre Hendriks
  • Save
Roe illustration illustrations graphic hand drawn nature path magazine roe
Download color palette

Illustration of a roe. Part of illustrated spreads for a Dutch magazine.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Sterre Hendriks
Sterre Hendriks

More by Sterre Hendriks

View profile
    • Like