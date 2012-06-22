Andrew Pautler

Full-Time Freelance

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
Full-Time Freelance freelance full-time identity design
Download color palette

Pretty stoked to announce that starting at the end of next week, I will be switching to full time freelance. It will be an adventure if nothing else!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like