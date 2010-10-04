Ole Martin Kristiansen

Making my own posters

Ole Martin Kristiansen
Ole Martin Kristiansen
  • Save
Making my own posters poster eames century modern
Download color palette

I've been thinking about making my own posters for a while to fill up space in a shelf and giving some color to the room. Very inspired by some of the graphics in Monocle. I don't really have a concept yet, it's just typography and vibrant colors right now.

The actual posters will be square. More to come, hopefully.

Texture credits to the always fantastic Liam :-)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Ole Martin Kristiansen
Ole Martin Kristiansen

More by Ole Martin Kristiansen

View profile
    • Like