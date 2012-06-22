Anders Drage

Tickets

Anders Drage
Anders Drage
  • Save
Tickets tickets jimmy royal burger hotdog typography icons nouns colors orange green gotham logo
Download color palette

Just some really quick food tickets for the summerparty at my new job.

Icons by The Noun Project.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Anders Drage
Anders Drage

More by Anders Drage

View profile
    • Like