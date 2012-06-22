Alexa Riddle

Nomad

Alexa Riddle
Alexa Riddle
  • Save
Nomad motion indesign photoshop forward book love photography nomad trees exploration journey cut paste blurb
Download color palette

All forward motion counts. Nomadism is a way of salvation, an attempt at self preservation, to gain more in a new place. This book is a manifestation of how I find myself constantly moving, both physically changing locations and emotionally. An expression of journey in a series of images in mixed media: film, collage, and computer application.

see more @ http://alexariddle.com/62826/556312/gallery/nomad

Alexa Riddle
Alexa Riddle

More by Alexa Riddle

View profile
    • Like