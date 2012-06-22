Andrew Pohl

Logo Pattern

Andrew Pohl
Andrew Pohl
  • Save
Logo Pattern tile background photoshop
Download color palette

This is a simple pattern I made to be used for my company's twitter background. The diamond shape is modeled after our logo. @FoundOPS

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Andrew Pohl
Andrew Pohl

More by Andrew Pohl

View profile
    • Like