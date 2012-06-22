Jordan Bell

Fatter type = better type?

Jordan Bell
Jordan Bell
  • Save
Fatter type = better type? lettering typography script
Download color palette

I made it fatter and such going off of Mikes suggestion. I think it still reads, but is about 100x better than the original. What do you guyzes think?

69b4f483865712ee7a5efd78118a7e08
Rebound of
Lettering I'm working on
By Jordan Bell
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Jordan Bell
Jordan Bell

More by Jordan Bell

View profile
    • Like